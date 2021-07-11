Correa (illness) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that the shortstop was still feeling sick and that he was unlikely to rejoin the club Sunday. Correa figures to remain on the COVID-19 IL for the series finale, though he has not been reported to test positive for the virus. The 26-year-old announced earlier this week that he would not be traveling to Denver for the All-Star Game, so he will rest up as he looks to return to the lineup Friday against the White Sox.