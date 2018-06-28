Astros' Carlos Correa: Remains out Thursday

Correa (back) is out of the lineup Thursday against the Rays, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Correa will sit for a third consecutive contest as he continues to deal with a stiff back. Marwin Gonzalez will start in his absence yet again. Manager A.J. Hinch didn't sound too concerned when discussing Correa's status prior to Wednesday's game, so continue to consider him day-to-day for the time being.