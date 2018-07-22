Astros' Carlos Correa: Resumes light baseball activities

Correa (back) played catch and participated in baserunning drills Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros are surely encouraged by Correa incorporating baseball activities into his rehab regimen, but manager A.J. Hinch suggested that the star shortstop is still at least a couple weeks away from returning to action. In addition to stepping up the intensity of his running program, Correa will need to ramp up his hitting and fielding in workouts and then complete a minor-league rehab assignment before an activation date will come into focus. Marwin Gonzalez and Alex Bregman will continue to see most of the action at shortstop until Correa is deemed fully healthy.

