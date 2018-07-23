Astros' Carlos Correa: Return at least two weeks away
Correa (back) has begun playing catch and running, but has not been cleared to swing a bat, Austin Laymance of the Houston Chronicle reports.
For the first time we're learning that Correa suffered a setback over the All-Star break when the injured shortstop felt discomfort swinging a bat. Manager A.J. Hinch said there is no timetable for that to happen. "We're just progressing him slowly," Hinch said. "He's pain free. He's doing better. It's just a slow process to get him back to doing more hitting and fielding." The Astros aren't expecting Correa back in the majors for at least two weeks, a period of time that will include a rehabilitation stint.
