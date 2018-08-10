Astros' Carlos Correa: Returns from disabled list

Correa (back) was officially activated of the 10-day disabled list Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Correa makes his return for the second game of the series against Seattle, as expected, after missing 36 games due to back stiffness. The 23-year-old was slashing .268/.352/.480 with 13 home runs prior to landing on the disabled list, and should be back in the lineup at shortstop for the Astros on Friday.

