Astros' Carlos Correa: Returns to lineup
Correa (side) is starting at shortstop and batting fourth in the lineup Tuesday against the A's.
As expected, Correa will slot back into the cleanup spot for the Astros after missing the past four games with soreness in his right side. The star shortstop was 5-for-18 at the plate in June before suffering the injury and is coming off a rough month of May in which he slashed just .192/.292/.394. He'll look to find his stroke Tuesday against righty Daniel Mengden.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart