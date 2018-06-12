Astros' Carlos Correa: Returns to lineup

Correa (side) is starting at shortstop and batting fourth in the lineup Tuesday against the A's.

As expected, Correa will slot back into the cleanup spot for the Astros after missing the past four games with soreness in his right side. The star shortstop was 5-for-18 at the plate in June before suffering the injury and is coming off a rough month of May in which he slashed just .192/.292/.394. He'll look to find his stroke Tuesday against righty Daniel Mengden.