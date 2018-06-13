Astros' Carlos Correa: Returns with a bang
Correa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.
Correa, who had missed Houston's four-game sweep of Texas over the weekend with a side injury, announced his return in fine fashion. On his first at-bat in six days, he sent the first pitch he saw, a grooved 91 mph four-seam fastball, 410 feet away into the upper deck at Oakland Coliseum. The slugging shortstop had been on a slide at the time of his injury, slashing .203/.272/.351 over 81 plate appearances, including 25 strikeouts (30.9 K%).
