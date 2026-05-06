Astros' Carlos Correa: Set for season-ending ankle surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Correa will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a tendon tear in his left ankle, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Correa hurt his ankle during batting practice prior to Tuesday's contest versus the Yankees, and the decision to have surgery was made after he consulted with a foot specialist. The expectation is that Correa will require 6-to-8 months to recover, so he should be ready for spring training next year. With Correa out, Isaac Paredes will serve as the Astros' everyday third baseman, and Nick Allen should be the primary shortstop until Jeremy Pena (hamstring) returns.
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