Astros' Carlos Correa: Set to begin rehab assignment Thursday
Correa (thumb) will start his rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Thursday, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reports.
Correa was able to take batting practice with the Astros on Tuesday, and said that he will need 20-to-30 at-bats during his rehab assignment before returning to the team. That will likely place his return right around the beginning of September following a week of appearances with Fresno, barring any setbacks.
