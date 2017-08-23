Astros' Carlos Correa: Set to begin rehab assignment Thursday

Correa (thumb) will start his rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Thursday, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reports.

Correa was able to take batting practice with the Astros on Tuesday, and said that he will need 20-to-30 at-bats during his rehab assignment before returning to the team. That will likely place his return right around the beginning of September following a week of appearances with Fresno, barring any setbacks.