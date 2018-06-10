Astros' Carlos Correa: Sidelined again Sunday
Correa (side) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Correa will be on the bench for a fourth consecutive contest while he battles right side discomfort, resulting in Marwin Gonzalez picking up another turn at shortstop. The 23-year-old was expected to go through fielding drills prior to Sunday's contest and will have the benefit of a team off day Monday, offering optimism that he'll be back in the fold for the Astros' series opener Tuesday in Oakland. Unfortunately for fantasy owners in weekly leagues with lineups that lock Monday, official word on Correa's status for the Oakland series seems unlikely to come until Tuesday.
