Astros' Carlos Correa: Sidelined at least one month

Correa will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks with a cracked rib, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It was originally thought that Correa's cracked rib would force the shortstop to miss 3-to-4 weeks, but after placing him on the injured list Wednesday, the Astros confirmed Correa would miss at least the next month and could ultimately remain sidelined through the All-Star break. Myles Straw was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move, while Alex Bregman and Jack Mayfield figure to fill in at shortstop while Correa is on the mend.

More News
Our Latest Stories