Astros' Carlos Correa: Sidelined at least one month
Correa will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks with a cracked rib, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It was originally thought that Correa's cracked rib would force the shortstop to miss 3-to-4 weeks, but after placing him on the injured list Wednesday, the Astros confirmed Correa would miss at least the next month and could ultimately remain sidelined through the All-Star break. Myles Straw was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move, while Alex Bregman and Jack Mayfield figure to fill in at shortstop while Correa is on the mend.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...