Astros' Carlos Correa: Sidelined through All-Star break

Correa (back) will not return until after the All-Star break, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet reports.

As expected, manager A.J. Hinch ruled Correa out for the final weekend in the first half of the 2018 campaign, and added that the shortstop will require a rehabilitation assignment in the minor leagues prior to his return. In previous days, Correa has resumed throwing, fielded groundballs and did some light hitting in the batting cage. If all goes well, he should be able to embark upon a minor-league assignment next week. Expect an update on his status later on this weekend as he continues to ramp up activities.