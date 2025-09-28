Correa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

With Houston having been officially eliminated from playoff contention following Saturday's action, Correa and other key regulars will get a breather for the season finale. Ramon Urias will step in at third base in place of Correa, who rebounded with a .290/.355/.430 slash line to go with six home runs, 21 RBI and 23 runs in 51 games with the Astros over the final two months of the campaign after being acquired from the Twins on July 31.