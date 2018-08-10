Astros' Carlos Correa: Slated for Friday activation

Correa (back) is expected to come off the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against the Mariners, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports.

Correa was back with the team Thursday, and after missing 36 games while on the shelf, he'll return to action over the weekend and resume his role as the everyday shortstop. He was slashing .268/.352/.480 with 13 homers and 49 RBI through 73 games before suffering a back injury. J.D. Davis was sent back to the minors in a corresponding move.