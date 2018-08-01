Astros' Carlos Correa: Slated for rehab assignment
Correa (back) is set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi as soon as Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Correa took live batting practice Monday for the first time since landing on the disabled list in late June, and is apparently ready to rejoin game action. The expected length of the rehab assignment is currently unclear, but if all goes well the 23-year-old could seemingly return early next week.
More News
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Takes live batting practice•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Expands activities•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Could begin rehab assignment next week•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Aggressively hits off tee•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Hits off tee•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Return at least two weeks away•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...