Astros' Carlos Correa: Slated for rehab assignment

Correa (back) is set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi as soon as Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Correa took live batting practice Monday for the first time since landing on the disabled list in late June, and is apparently ready to rejoin game action. The expected length of the rehab assignment is currently unclear, but if all goes well the 23-year-old could seemingly return early next week.