Astros' Carlos Correa: Stays hot with four-hit game
Correa went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, a walk, three runs scored and three RBI in Thursday's 12-2 win over Boston.
Correa has produced consecutive four-hit efforts while combining for three home runs and two doubles in those two games. It looks like the thumb injury Correa suffered earlier this season is fully behind him, which is great news both for the talented infielder with the playoffs approaching and for fantasy owners benefiting from his heroics down the stretch.
