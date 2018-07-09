Astros' Carlos Correa: Still no baseball activities

Correa (back) has not participated in baseball activities since being placed on the 10-day disabled list, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Correa hasn't progressed as fast as the Astros were hoping and are taking it day-to-day. The manager hasn't ruled out a return before the All-Star break, but that can't be considered until Correa is able to starting hitting, throwing and taking grounders.