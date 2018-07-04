Astros' Carlos Correa: Still shut down from baseball activities

Manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Correa (back) is still not participating in baseball activities, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Back stiffness forced Correa to the disabled list last Friday and he remains effectively shut down, meaning a return this weekend when first eligible is pretty much out of the question. At this point, a return before the All-Star break may be a stretch. Hopefully this extended rest allows Correa to get back to the level of performance we're accustomed to seeing from him. He was slashing .268/.352/.480 before hitting the DL, down from .315/.391/.550 last season.