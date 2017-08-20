Astros' Carlos Correa: Takes batting practice Sunday
Correa (thumb) took batting practice off a pitching machine Sunday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports. "He looked great. He felt great," manager A.J. Hinch said afterwards.
Correa continues to make positive progress in his return from a torn ligament in his thumb. The Astros will wait and see how he feels Monday following the increased activity, but assuming everything checks out, he's expected to take batting practice on the field prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Nationals. The star shortstop is inching closer to a minor-league rehab assignment.
