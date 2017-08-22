Astros' Carlos Correa: Takes BP with team
Correa (thumb) will hit on the field with the team Tuesday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
He appears to be nearing a rehab assignment, and will in fact meet with the team doctor again in the coming days before finalizing which affiliate he will start his assignment with. A return before the end of the month may be on the optimistic side, but Correa could certainly return in early September. Marwin Gonzalez is starting at shortstop once again Tuesday in his place.
