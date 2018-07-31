Astros' Carlos Correa: Takes live batting practice
Correa (back) managed to participate in live batting practice Monday for the first time since being placed on the disabled list, Chandler Rome of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Correa has been on the shelf with a back issue since June 28 although he continues to make significant progress. He said he felt great following his latest hitting session, so expect the 23-year-old shortstop to embark on a rehab assignment by the end of the week.
More News
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Expands activities•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Could begin rehab assignment next week•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Aggressively hits off tee•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Hits off tee•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Return at least two weeks away•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Resumes light baseball activities•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start