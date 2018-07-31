Astros' Carlos Correa: Takes live batting practice

Correa (back) managed to participate in live batting practice Monday for the first time since being placed on the disabled list, Chandler Rome of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa has been on the shelf with a back issue since June 28 although he continues to make significant progress. He said he felt great following his latest hitting session, so expect the 23-year-old shortstop to embark on a rehab assignment by the end of the week.