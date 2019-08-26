Astros' Carlos Correa: Takes part in agility drills
Correa (back) completed light running on the field Sunday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Manager AJ Hinch noted that Correa was "in great spirits" following the session, but the shortstop's workout wasn't overly intense, as he didn't partake in any hitting or throwing. Correa's ability to resume activities was encouraging in any case, and adds to the growing optimism that he'll avoid an extended stay on the injured list. General manager Jeff Luhnow has previously hinted that the Astros are hoping to bring Correa back in the second week of September.
