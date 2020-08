Correa went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Rockies.

Correa entered this game a bit cold with five hits in his last 28 at-bats, but Coors Field is just the place for a hitter to get right. Through 24 games this season, Correa is batting .321 with an .894 OPS. He was batting .295/.360/.547 at the All-Star break last year before back issues derailed his season.