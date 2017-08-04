Astros' Carlos Correa: To resume swinging a bat next week

Correa (thumb) is aiming to resume swinging a bat next week, Jake Kaplan of The Houston Chronicle reports.

The star shortstop has been sidelined since the first week after the All-Star break after undergoing surgery to repair his injured left thumb. If he is able to comfortably swing a bat next week, it'll mark a significant step in his rehab process. Once Correa begins swinging a bat regularly, he figures to begin taking batting practice before setting out on a rehab assignment later in the month provided that he remains on track.