The Astros acquired Correa (illness) from the Twins on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Correa has agreed to waive his no-trade clause to return to the team where he spent his first seven seasons. He will take over at third base with the Astros, filling the spot vacated by the injured Isaac Paredes (hamstring), who could be done for the remainder of the season. Correa has slashed a disappointing .267/.319/.386 with seven home runs in 93 contests this season. He is owed around $12 million for the remainder of this season and $92 million over the next three years. Correa didn't play the Twins' last game Wednesday after exiting Tuesday's contest with lightheadedness, but he should be fine to play for the Astros this weekend in Boston.