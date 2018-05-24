Astros' Carlos Correa: Two hits and RBI

Correa went 2-for-4 with an RBI, run scored and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

Correa entered Wednesday's tilt in a mini slump amidst an 0-for-9, four-strikeout stretch, but he broke out of it with his first multi-hit effort in nearly three weeks. The 23-year-old is still hitting just .188 in May and as a result boasts a .273/.363/.483 slash line that would be sizably down from last year's numbers in all three categories.