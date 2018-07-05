Astros' Carlos Correa: Unlikely to play this weekend

Manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday that Correa (back) is not expected to return from the 10-day DL this weekend against the White Sox, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet reports.

As expected, Correa will not be rushed back into action, as the 23-year-old has yet to resume baseball activities after landing on the shelf last Friday. With just seven games left before the All-Star break following the Astros' four-game set against Chicago weekend, it may be determined that the best course of action is to keep Correa out until the second half of the season.