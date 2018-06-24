Astros' Carlos Correa: Walks off with win

Correa went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Royals in extra innings.

Correa delivered a run-producing single in the bottom of the 12th, giving the Astros a walkoff win and preventing a two-game losing streak against the worst team in baseball. He's been productive since returning from a side injury, knocking three home runs and driving in 10 over the last 11 games to take the team lead with 49 RBI.