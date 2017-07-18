Astros' Carlos Correa: Will be evaluated Tuesday
Correa will be re-evaluated Tuesday after leaving Monday's game with what was then described as a jammed left thumb, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Correa appeared to aggravate a thumb injury first sustained July 4. The young shortstop was hoping the pain he felt that night against the Braves would go away over the All-Star break, but the pain lingered. Expect the Astros to proceed with caution. Marwin Gonzalez is the most likely fill-in shortstop should Correa be forced to miss some time.
More News
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Expected to miss close to eight weeks•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Out 6-8 weeks with torn thumb ligament•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Thumb injury causes exit•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Exits with apparent hand/wrist injury•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Receives day off Sunday•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Mashes 18th homer of year Friday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...