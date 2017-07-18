Astros' Carlos Correa: Will be evaluated Tuesday

Correa will be re-evaluated Tuesday after leaving Monday's game with what was then described as a jammed left thumb, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa appeared to aggravate a thumb injury first sustained July 4. The young shortstop was hoping the pain he felt that night against the Braves would go away over the All-Star break, but the pain lingered. Expect the Astros to proceed with caution. Marwin Gonzalez is the most likely fill-in shortstop should Correa be forced to miss some time.

