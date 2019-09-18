Play

Astros' Carlos Correa: Will be in, out of lineup

Correa, who returned to action Tuesday, will not play Wednesday, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As was suggested over the weekend, the Astros are ramping up Correa slowly upon his return. After playing a full nine innings Tuesday (0-for-4, three strikeouts), he will sit out Wednesday then return to play Friday after an off day. That will be followed by two more days off over the weekend.

