Astros' Carlos Correa: Will rest Wednesday

Correa is scheduled to sit out of Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Correa returned to the lineup Tuesday after dealing with a minor toe injury. Although the superstar shortstop has been deemed healthy, the Astros plan on being careful with Correa and will give him some additional rest. The team has Thursday off, so Correa should be ready to go when Houston hosts the Padres on Friday.