Astros' Carlos Correa: Will workout next week
Correa (back) will participate in workouts over the next week to determine his availability for the American League Division Series, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Correa is still with the team in Los Angeles but was not spotted at Angel Stadium prior to Friday's game. "We're going to have to see him do a lot of stuff between now and next Friday," Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow said. "He's going to have to ramp up his activity each day and give us comfort that he's ready to play. If he's not ready to play, he (could) be on the roster and not play. But, most likely, we'd have to use that roster spot for someone else." That Correa's not performing baseball activities at this time is concerning. The Astros will return to Houston on Monday and will have two scheduled workouts Wednesday and Thursday before the ALDS opens Friday, Oct. 4.
