Astros' Carlos Correa: Won't resume swinging until next week
Correa (thumb) said he won't resume swinging a bat until next week, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The star shortstop was expected to pick up a bat this week, but he's apparently moving along a little slower than expected. Once he's able to swing a bat with no issues, he'll progress to taking batting practice before ultimately heading out on a rehab assignment.
