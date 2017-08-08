Astros' Carlos Correa: Won't resume swinging until next week

Correa (thumb) said he won't resume swinging a bat until next week, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The star shortstop was expected to pick up a bat this week, but he's apparently moving along a little slower than expected. Once he's able to swing a bat with no issues, he'll progress to taking batting practice before ultimately heading out on a rehab assignment.

