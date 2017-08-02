Astros' Carlos Correa: Works out Tuesday
Correa (thumb) had his first day of workouts after undergoing surgery July 19, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Correa said he was a bit winded but he needs to maintain his conditioning while the thumb recovers. The 22-year-old shortstop is due back sometime in September.
