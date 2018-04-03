Astros' Carlos Correa: X-rays negative
Correa (toe) underwent X-rays on Monday, which came back negative, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Correa, who stayed in Sunday's game after fouling a ball off his left small toe, was pulled from Monday's home opener after just two innings. Manager A.J. Hinch described Correa as day-to-day and was hopeful the shortstop could "very likely be in the lineup" Tuesday against Baltimore.
