Astros' Carlos Pimentel: To serve 56-game suspension
Pimentel was suspended 56 games for a positive test of Stanozolol, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pimental only appeared in 14 games for Houston's rookie-league team in 2017, posting a 4.66 ERA and a 21:6 K:BB over 19.1 innings out of the bullpen. He will miss over one-third of the 2018 campaign due to this failed test.
