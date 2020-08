Sanabria was called up by the Astros on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Sanabria joins an Astros pitching staff that's been decimated by injuries. He's yet to pitch above the Double-A level, though he did impress there in 55 innings for Corpus Christi last season, posting a 3.11 ERA and a 30.2 percent strikeout rate, although that did come with a 15.3 percent walk rate.