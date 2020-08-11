Sanabria was optioned to the Astros' alternate training site Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Sanabria made two relief appearances after joining the major-league roster, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two over two innings. He'll continue developing at the alternate training site, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to the majors given his effective performance in the minor leagues. Southpaw Brooks Raley was activated in a corresponding move.