Morton (shoulder) was returned from the 10-day DL prior to Saturday's start against the Red Sox, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet reports.

As expected, Morton rejoined the active roster after missing one start due to right shoulder discomfort. In seven starts since the All-Star break, he's logged a 3.63 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 39.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories