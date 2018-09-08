Astros' Charlie Morton: Activated from DL
Morton (shoulder) was returned from the 10-day DL prior to Saturday's start against the Red Sox, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet reports.
As expected, Morton rejoined the active roster after missing one start due to right shoulder discomfort. In seven starts since the All-Star break, he's logged a 3.63 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 39.2 innings.
More News
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Confirmed for Saturday's start•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Throws bullpen Tuesday•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Plays catch Monday•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Put on DL with shoulder injury•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Next start pushed back•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Walks four in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...