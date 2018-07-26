Morton did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss, allowing one run on four hits and four walks while striking out five over six innings against the Rockies.

Morton allowed a solo shot in the second inning and struggled some with command in this one. He threw only 58 of 102 pitches for strikes en route to issuing four free passes and hitting a batter, but still left in line for the win when he turned it over to the bullpen. The 34-year-old now owns a sterling 2.89 ERA and 11.5 K/9 and will take on the Mariners on Tuesday next time out.