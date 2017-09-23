Morton (13-7) allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five across seven innings to earn the win Saturday against the Angels.

Morton fired six shutout innings before allowing a solo homer in the seventh inning, but the offense had already provided him with a five-run lead, and he was easily able to cruise to his 13th victory of the season. He's been hot throughout the month of September, as he's allowed just six earned runs over four starts to lower his ERA from 3.88 to 3.63, and he's been an excellent source of fantasy production down the stretch. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Red Sox.