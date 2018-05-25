Astros' Charlie Morton: Beats Cleveland again
Morton (7-0) allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking three and striking out five across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Indians.
Morton stumbled in the third inning, allowing the Indians to jump out to a 2-0 lead on three hits and a walk in the frame. However, he limited them for the next three innings and the Astros' offense exploded in the meantime, helping Morton earn his American League leading seventh win. He continues to rely heavily on his curveball -- with excellent results -- as it generated eight of his nine swinging strikes on Thursday.
