Morton (9-4) allowed two runs on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts over six innings in a win Monday against the Rays.

Morton has now won four of his last five games, tossing three quality starts in that span. His one mistake Monday night was a two-run homer by Corey Dickerson. The long ball has been his main weakness this season -- Morton owns a 3.77 ERA despite having surrendered 11 home runs in 15 starts, good for a mediocre 1.1 HR/9. That homer problem means it's best for fantasy owners to take care with how they use him, but Houston's strong offense has made Morton a decent source of wins.