Morton (10-6) took the loss against the Nationals on Tuesday, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six.

Staked to an early 2-0 lead, Morton proceeded to give up two-spots in the third and fourth innings, and the Astros offense couldn't respond. The right-hander has been mostly impressive since the All-Star break, posting a 3.81 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 57:18 K:BB in eight starts (49.2 innings), and he'll look to get back in the win column Sunday on the road against the Angels.

