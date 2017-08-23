Astros' Charlie Morton: Can't hold lead Tuesday
Morton (10-6) took the loss against the Nationals on Tuesday, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six.
Staked to an early 2-0 lead, Morton proceeded to give up two-spots in the third and fourth innings, and the Astros offense couldn't respond. The right-hander has been mostly impressive since the All-Star break, posting a 3.81 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 57:18 K:BB in eight starts (49.2 innings), and he'll look to get back in the win column Sunday on the road against the Angels.
More News
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Notches 10th win Wednesday•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Knocked around by Rangers•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Spins another solid outing•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Beats Rays for ninth win•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Fans nine over seven scoreless frames Tuesday•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Takes loss in serviceable effort Wednesday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...