Morton (shoulder) will be reinstated from the 10-day DL ahead of Saturday's outing versus Boston, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Morton will return to the fold this weekend after tossing a pain-free bullpen session Tuesday. As expected, he will only wind up missing one turn through the rotation, but it wouldn't come as a surprise if Morton was on some sort of pitch count Saturday, especially considering the Astros have a wealth of reserve arms now that rosters have expanded. Across 26 starts this year, Morton has posted a 3.14 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.