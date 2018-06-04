Astros' Charlie Morton: Dealt first loss of season
Morton (7-1) took his first loss of the season against the Red Sox on Sunday, giving up six earned runs on nine hits over 5.1 innings, striking out seven and walking one as the Astros lost 9-3.
Morton had been absolutely dominate pretty much all season coming into this matchup, but he was finally dealt his first defeat of 2018 as he got touched up for homers by Andrew Benintendi and Mitch Moreland. He's still got phenomenal numbers, as he's posted a 2.84 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP to go along with 92 strikeouts even factoring in this rough outing, so for now this can be considered a bump in the road in what has otherwise been a stellar campaign.
More News
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Strikes out 10•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Beats Cleveland again•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Stays undefeated against Cleveland•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Whiffs career-high 14 in Saturday's win•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Struggles to throw strikes•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Dominates Yankees for fourth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...