Morton (7-1) took his first loss of the season against the Red Sox on Sunday, giving up six earned runs on nine hits over 5.1 innings, striking out seven and walking one as the Astros lost 9-3.

Morton had been absolutely dominate pretty much all season coming into this matchup, but he was finally dealt his first defeat of 2018 as he got touched up for homers by Andrew Benintendi and Mitch Moreland. He's still got phenomenal numbers, as he's posted a 2.84 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP to go along with 92 strikeouts even factoring in this rough outing, so for now this can be considered a bump in the road in what has otherwise been a stellar campaign.