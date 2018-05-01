Morton (4-0) held the Yankees to just one run on two hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts through 7.2 innings to pick up the win Monday night.

Morton proved his last time out against the Angels (four innings pitched, four runs allowed on two home runs) was just a hiccup, as he recorded his fifth quality start in six outings against the Yankees. It wasn't until the Yankees pushed up Morton's pitch count over 100 and the Astros were forced to go to the bullpen that New York could scratch a run across thanks to a Brett Gardner single off Chris Devenski in the eighth inning. Still, Morton reached double-digit strikeouts this season and now has 45 in just 36.2 innings. Morton will look to keep his hot start going Saturday on the road against the Diamondbacks.