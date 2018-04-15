Morton allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 12 in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to Texas.

Morton deserved better than a no-decision. He gave up his first earned runs of the season, but left with a three-run lead, headed to a predictable win over the downtrodden Rangers, but then the bullpen happened. Brad Peacock's slider fooled no one, as the Rangers bashed two eighth-inning home runs to tie the game and prevented Morton from opening the season 3-0. Morton carries a 1.00 ERA into his next start Thursday on the road in Seattle.