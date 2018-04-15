Astros' Charlie Morton: Done in by own bullpen
Morton allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 12 in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to Texas.
Morton deserved better than a no-decision. He gave up his first earned runs of the season, but left with a three-run lead, headed to a predictable win over the downtrodden Rangers, but then the bullpen happened. Brad Peacock's slider fooled no one, as the Rangers bashed two eighth-inning home runs to tie the game and prevented Morton from opening the season 3-0. Morton carries a 1.00 ERA into his next start Thursday on the road in Seattle.
More News
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Shuts down San Diego•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Picks up win against Orioles•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Shakes off bad outing•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Has ugly Grapefruit League finale•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Tabbed for home opener•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Toying with changeup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...