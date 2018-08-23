Astros' Charlie Morton: Earns win despite poor outing
Morton improved to 13-3 on the season Wednesday against the Mariners despite allowing six runs in five innings. He gave up seven hits, including one homer, and struck out seven while walking one.
It was hardly a vintage performance from Morton, but his offense bailed him out and allowed him to pick up the win. He looked strong early, opening with three scoreless inning, and didn't start to allow runs until his team had given him an eight-run lead. He gave up a solo shot to Nelson Cruz in the fourth and an RBI double to Robinson Cano in the fifth, before things really started to unravel in the sixth, when he was pulled after allowing the first four runners to reach base. He'll hope to get back on track Tuesday against Oakland.
