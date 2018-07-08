Astros' Charlie Morton: Earns win despite surrendering five runs
Morton (11-2) allowed five earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight across 5.2 innings to earn the win Saturday against the White Sox.
Morton was pitching well through five innings but loaded the bases in the sixth inning, which led to four runs scoring in the frame. More specifically, the trouble began when Morton worked through the White Sox order for the third time. However, that has not been a consistent problem for him this season as he has surrendered a .374 slugging percentage to hitters the third time he faces them in a game. Despite the subpar outing, Morton still has a 2.83 ERA for the season, with Saturday's start being the first time he has surrendered more than three earned runs in a start since June 3.
More News
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Takes loss despite solid outing•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Fans 13 in scoreless outing•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Gives up unearned run in win•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Strikes out nine in win Friday•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Kicks off series in Kansas City•
-
Astros' Charlie Morton: Wild in short outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?