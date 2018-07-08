Morton (11-2) allowed five earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight across 5.2 innings to earn the win Saturday against the White Sox.

Morton was pitching well through five innings but loaded the bases in the sixth inning, which led to four runs scoring in the frame. More specifically, the trouble began when Morton worked through the White Sox order for the third time. However, that has not been a consistent problem for him this season as he has surrendered a .374 slugging percentage to hitters the third time he faces them in a game. Despite the subpar outing, Morton still has a 2.83 ERA for the season, with Saturday's start being the first time he has surrendered more than three earned runs in a start since June 3.